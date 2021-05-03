Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $51,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

