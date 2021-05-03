Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,546 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $70,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.