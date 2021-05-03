Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $82,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $180.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $2,552,314.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,006,158.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,267 shares of company stock worth $44,227,676. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.