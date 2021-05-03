Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 88,545 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,545 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $77,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after buying an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $9,649,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $56.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

