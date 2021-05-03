Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $260.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $201.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.09 and its 200-day moving average is $174.55. Five Below has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 401.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

