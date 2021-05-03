FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.19

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.48 million, a PE ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in FLEX LNG by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

