Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flex is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing recovery seen in the automotive sector, globally, in the long term. The company is also likely to gain from robust momentum seen in Artificial Intelligence (AI), augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR), Industrial automation, autonomous/connected cars and other upcoming technologies. The company’s diversified portfolio with increased focus on end-markets like 5G, converged enterprise and cloud bodes well. Revenues in fiscal fourth quarter are likely to be driven by recovery seen in most end markets. Markedly, the company also resumed share buybacks. Nevertheless, supply chain disruptions owing to the ongoing pandemic as well as a highly leveraged balance sheet and significant exposure to forex volatility remain overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Several other analysts have also commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

FLEX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

