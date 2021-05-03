Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $105.40 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.33.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

