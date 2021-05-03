FOX (FOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

FOX stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

