Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of FREQ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $254,379.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,604 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,299. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,501,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

