Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of FDP opened at $28.20 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $66,486.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.