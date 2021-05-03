Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.36.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $264.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

