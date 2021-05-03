Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 79.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after acquiring an additional 137,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $247.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.98 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

