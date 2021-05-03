Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 2.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $648.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

