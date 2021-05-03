Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $31.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

