Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $102.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

