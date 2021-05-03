Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,419,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

