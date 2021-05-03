Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

