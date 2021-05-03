Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.62. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

