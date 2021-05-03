Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

ULCC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.