FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers Sells 2,000 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.97. 1,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

Several research firms have commented on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

