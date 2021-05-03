FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

