Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

