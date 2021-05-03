Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLL stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.57 million, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.07.

FLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

