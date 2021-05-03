FY2021 Earnings Forecast for QCR Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

QCRH stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $763.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of QCR by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

