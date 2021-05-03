FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $722.72 million, a PE ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $31.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

