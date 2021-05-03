FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $6.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

FSUGY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $4.631 per share. This represents a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.