FY2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

