FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Lifted by Colliers Securities

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

OSK stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $649,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 20.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

