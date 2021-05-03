FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Lifted by Analyst

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.08 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.