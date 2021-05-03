FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.90. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.23 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average is $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 14.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

