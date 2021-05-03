FY2024 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SILV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

