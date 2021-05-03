Galiano Gold (GAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.58 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.55. The company has a market cap of C$354.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.