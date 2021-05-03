Galilel (GALI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Galilel has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Galilel has a market cap of $37,787.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galilel coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Galilel

Galilel (GALI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @GalilelEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud. The Reddit community for Galilel is https://reddit.com/r/Galilel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

Buying and Selling Galilel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galilel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galilel using one of the exchanges listed above.

