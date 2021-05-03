GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $540.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.35 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,407.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70. Insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $342,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

