Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,885,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 272,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $106.44 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.