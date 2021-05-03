Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $993.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.71. Mesoblast Limited has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

