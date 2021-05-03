Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

