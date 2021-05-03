Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.63 on Monday. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLBS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

