Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,200 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.23 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

