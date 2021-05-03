Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $137.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

