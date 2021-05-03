Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRMN. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.57.

Garmin stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

