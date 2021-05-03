Gates Industrial (GTES) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

