Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBERY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geberit currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Geberit has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $68.80.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.