Genaro Network Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.00893553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,538.49 or 0.09545827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00098933 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00046488 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

