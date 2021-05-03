General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $215.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.81.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $191.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.