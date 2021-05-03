General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $30,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.