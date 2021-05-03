GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GenSight Biologics stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. GenSight Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

