GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.99. 1,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The stock has a market cap of $940.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. Research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 314,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

