GFG Capital LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 0.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.24. 97,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,458,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.61, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

